1 hour ago

Six new players have agreed to play for the Black Stars of Ghana as has been confirmed by the President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kurt Okraku.

Five out of the six are foreign-born players with Ghanaian parents or descent have now completed their nationality switch.

Ghana has been on the trail of a number of young Ghanaian players playing in Europe and elsewhere with the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah, Inaki Williams and Callum Hudson-Odoi all on the radar.

The German born trio of Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer have all committed themselves to playing for Ghana and their nationality switch have been completed in time to play for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Tariq Lamptey's switch has also been completed with the Brighton full back expected to be name in Ghana's AFCON 2023 qualifier squad to face Angola in September.

The likes of Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi are still mulling whether to commit to Ghana or otherwise with time running out especially for Hudson-Odoi who has been capped by England.

"Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford_Yeboah available for national selection. Below, yours truly with the Dad of Tariq (Ahmed) Bro, thanks for the trust and your determination to see Ghana succeed." GFA boss Kurt Okraku confirmed on Twitter.