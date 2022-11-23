1 hour ago

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has praised the work of the Police in Qatar after the top security officials of the 2022 World Cup paid a working visit to the Black Stars camp in Doha.

He made the remarks when the three top security officials met with the Black Stars management committee on Monday.

The three-man delegation, led by the Qatar top Police Commander Captain Al Kuwari, visited the team's base to check if the Ghana team had adequate security.

He was accompanied by two senior Ghanaian Police officers COP George Alex Mensah and COP Edward Tabiri who have been working with their Qatari counterparts since the start of football's flagship event.

President Simeon-Okraku was joined by Vice President Mark Addo, Executive Council Member Dr. Randy Abbey as well as Management Committee Member Akwasi Agyemang during the meeting.

He revealed that the team's management is happy with the security arrangements for insisting it offers the Black Stars the peace of mind to focus on their upcoming matches.

"We are happy that you have taken time out of the busy activities at the World Cup to visit us to see the security arrangements for our team. This clearly shows the high level of professionalism of the Qatar Police and your Ghanaian counterparts," Okraku said.

"The personnel you have deployed here have so far demonstrated that good level of professionalism that has kept us safe and free from any worries since we arrived in Qatar on Friday to play in this tournament.

"We hope that they will continue with this approach towards our safety to allow us to focus on the matches and the task ahead in this tournament."

Captain Al Kuwari assured the GFA that the security arrangement for the team will be maintained or improved while encouraging constant feedback from the Federation.

Ghana will start their World Cup campaign on Thursday when they play Portugal in a Group H encounter.

The Black Stars will also play Uruguay and South Korea in their subsequent group matches.