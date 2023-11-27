3 hours ago

The 16th Annual WAFU B General Assembly took place in the Togolese capital, Lome, under the chairmanship of President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.

The well-attended event included representatives from the seven member countries, as well as CAF representatives and football legends from the zone.

President Simeon-Okraku led the Congress, with all proposals receiving unanimous approval from the seven-member countries of WAFU B. CAF, represented by Ms. Sarah Mukuna, Director of Member Associations and Zonal Unions, reiterated its commitment to cooperate positively with WAFU B and provide necessary support to the zone for the development of African football.

The Guest of Honour at the event was Dr. Libi Bessi Kama-Gumedzoe, the Minister of Sports and Recreation of the Republic of Togo. The Togolese Minister emphasized the commitment of the President and government of Togo to sports development and urged African Presidents to increase their investment in sports.

Former Captain and Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, spoke on behalf of the legends present at the Congress. Gyan expressed appreciation for the invitation to such a high governance gathering and highlighted the importance of former players understanding the administrative side of the game for its development.

Other legends in attendance included former Togo captain Emmanuel Adebayor, Mercy Ekide, a former captain of the Super Falcons of Nigeria, and Charles Kabore, former captain of Burkina Faso.

Key decisions made at the Congress included an amendment to the WAFU B Statutes to include standing Committees, covering areas such as Referees, Development and Technical, Women’s Football, Marketing and Media, Finance, and Disciplinary and Appeals Committees.