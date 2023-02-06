2 hours ago

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku joined scores of mourners for the 7th Day Dua of Lepowura Alhaji M.N.D Jawula at Kpenbe, near Tamale on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The former Ghana Football Association Chairman died in the United States of America ion Saturday, January 21, 2023 after a short illness.

Dua in Islam means invocation - to call out - and is an act of supplication, meaning asking or begging for something earnestly or humbly. For Muslims, it is an act of worship in which they ask Allah for His forgiveness and mercy, to grant them His favours and answer our requests.

President Simeon-Okraku was joined by some members of the Executive Council, Executives of the Northern Regional Football Association as well as present and past football administrators.

The Executive Council members included, Dr. Tony Aubynn, Nana Sarfo Oduro, George Amoako and Linford Asamoah Boadu.

Others included, Alhaji Ali Raji, former Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association, Western Regional Football Association Chairman Simon Ehomah, Samuel Aboabire, Greater Accra Regional Football Association Chairman, Northern Regional Football Association Chairman Alhaji Abu Hassan and Vice Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association John Ansah. The rest are, Chief of Staff Micheal Osekre, Jiiji Mohammed Alifoe, President of Dreams FC and Alhaji Is-hak Alhassan, Chairman of the Player Status Committee.

The late Lepowura M.N.D Jawula was Chairman of the GFA from 1997-2001. He later chaired the MTN FA Cup Committee and the Ghana Premier League Organizing Committee until his demise.

The affable football administrator also served as the Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance at a stage in his illustrious career.

The late M.N.D Jawula became a member of the GFA from 1995, and rose to the position of vice chairman to Nana Sam Brew-Butler – then GFA Chairman.

He was also the Lepowura of the Kujolobito Gate of Lepo-Kpembe in the Northern Region.

The Lepowua was born in 1949 by Kpembewura Jawula Ababio, a former CPP party chairman and the only child of his mother. He attended the University of Cape Coast where he read English and Economics for his first degree before graduating with Master's degree from the University of Ghana, Legon in African Literature and Social Policy.

He worked with the civil service for 32 years, starting as assistant Division officer and ending up as the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health.

Alhaji Jawula also worked at the Ministry of Finance as well as well as the Ministry of Harbours and Railways.

He was the District Chief Executive for Walewale and Gambaga from 1979 to 1980.

At the football level, he was a chairman of the Real Tamale United Management Committee and owned his own football club; Guan United. He was 73.