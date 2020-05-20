1 hour ago

President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has has been roped in by the Confederation of African Football(CAF) to serve on the AFCON organizing committee.

This is the first GFA boss' first Appointment by the continent's football governing body and he will replace compatriot Mr. George Akwesi Afriyie, a former vice president of the FA.

The 25 member committee will have the CAF president Ahmad Ahmad as the Chairman to over see the next AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

The committee is an admixture of astute football administrators and former footballers who cemented legacies in the African game.

Notably among the members of the committee is legendary Cameroon goalkeeper Joseph Antoine Bell.

Members of the AFCON Organizing Committee will their mandate in 2022.

Mr Okraku who was elected to the Ghana FA top position 7 months ago for an initial four-year term.