12 hours ago

The leadership of the Ghana Football Association led by President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has met with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare and the hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service.

The meeting which was held at the Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service on Friday, November 5, 2021, brought together top officials of the Police Service, Executive Council Members of the GFA and Representatives of Premier League Clubs.

The Police team was led by the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Director General of Public Affairs ACP Kwesi Ofori, COP Kofi Boakye of the Legal and Prosecution Department, ACP Lydia Donkor – Head of Legal and Prosecution, Greater Accra Regional Commander DCOP Iddi Lansah Seidu, and DCOP Mrs. Habiba Akyere Twumasi-Sarpong.

The GFA also had Executive Council Members Nana Sarfo Oduro, Dr. Tony Aubynn, Samuel Anim Addo and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) in attendance.

Others included Nana Yaw Amponsah, CEO of Asante Kotoko SC, Patrick Akoto, Director of Communications of Medeama, Fred Tindan, Management Member of Bibiani Gold Stars, Nana Obiri Yeboah, Management Member of Accra Lions, Emmanuel Osei, Public Relations Officer of Accra Great Olympics and Eleony Amande, CEO of Karela United FC.

Accra Hearts of Oak was represented by Operations Manager Desmond Amenuu while Enoch Agyare-Addo, Kwabena Asenso, Kasim Perez and Elvis Osei Poku represented Dreams FC and Legon Cities, Real Tamale United and Aduana FC respectively.

The IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and his team took time to listen to concerns and challenges facing clubs at League Centres and how to deal with them. They included combating crime at League centres, dealing with hooliganism and crowed violence and clamping down on faceless people who bet away matches in the football eco-system.

President of the GFA Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku re-iterated the need for the Police Service to consider forming a special Sports Policing unit within the Police service to provide security at League centres as he believes this will curb the rampant crowed violence and hooliganism that have characterized the domestic game.

President Simeon Okraku also thanked the IGP for the invitation and his desire to support football operations and match day security across League centres.