President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt E.S Okraku and General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) represented Ghana at the 13th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly in Cairo, Egypt.

The Extraordinary General Assembly took place on Friday, November 24, 2021 at the Headquarters of the Confederation of African Football in Cairo.

The Assembly discussed amongst other things, the Annual Revised Budget 2021-2022, the Africa Football Infrastructure Development Program, FIFA International Match Calendar for Men and Women, including FIFA Men’s and Women’s World Cups and the Pan-African Super League.

The one-day event was preceded by an Executive Council meeting that was chaired by the indefatigable Dr. Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football.