11 hours ago

Ahead of participating in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, President of Ghana’s Football Association Kurt E.S. Okraku has paid a courtesy call on Hasaacas Ladies.

The visit which took place on Friday at the at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence saw the GFA President encouraging the ladies and their technical team to make Ghana proud.

Addressing the team as they fine tune their preparations for their first game, Kurt Okraku promised to support the team as they start the journey of Champions League for the first time.

He also promised to give them an unnamed amount of money if they win the trophy.

“We will do everything in our power to support you. I will be traveling with you. And if you win the Champions League then you can come to me for the cash,” he said.

Hasaacas have been drawn in group B alongside Rivers Angel of Nigeria and AS Police de Niamey of Niger in the WAFU Zone B qualifiers.

This stage of the tournament will be hosted in Cote d’Ivoire from 17th July.

By: Akosua Adjei