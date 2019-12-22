1 hour ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kurt ES Okraku has expressed optimism about an exciting and professionally run football season as his administration set sights on igniting the passion and creating wealth.

Speaking at the launch of the football season at the Accra Sports Stadium last Friday, the former Dreams FC CEO was buoyant about delivering quality in all aspect of the game.

''Today marks a historic return of our beloved sports called football. We would witness the rebirth of the game which is so crucial to Ghanaians.

''For us at the Executive Council, our ultimate vision is to have a competition which we can be proud of and perhaps can rival the so called big leagues across the globe.

He also noted that the new marketing department would roll out a sponsorship drive for the needed funding required to manage all the competitions and products of the GFA.

He announced new innovations in the various football competitions which include the fast track handling of disputes by the adjudication bodies and new the provisions of betting which prohibites players, club executives, coaches and GFA staff in participating in betting.

''On officiating, various step has been taken ensure that our referees give us the best of quality and we are working closely with Referees Association of Ghana to ensure we have the full rankings of referees for three top tiers of our league beginning next week,'' he added.

Mr Isaac Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports, in his remarks, stated the support of his Ministry to the new leadership of the GFA and lauded them for bringing football back.

Notably, top three clubs in the GPL would receive monetary awards while three top clubs in the three zones would also receive monetary rewards likewise the women's league.