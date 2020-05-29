1 hour ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Mr Kurt Okraku, on Thursday continued his initiative of visiting corporate organizations by paying a courtesy call on Universal Motors Limited.

The visits which began last week at Fan Milk Ghana, is aimed at fostering the relationship between the Football's governing body and corporate institutions is also to bridge the gap between institutions that offer services in the country.

Mr Kurt Okraku was met by the Chief executive officer of the Company Mr Subhi Accad, and his executives.

Both parties expressed concerns at helping raise their various brands, and ways at maximizing profit to the benefit of their members and the general public.

“Yesterday I took a big step into the offices of Universal Motors LTD, dealers in Nissan, Poche and VW cars, Thanks to CEO Mr Subhi Accad, Jeremy and every one at the Company” Mr Kurt Okraku said after the visit.

The corporate visitation initiative is seen as signs of the new Ghana FA to forge close and effective working relationship between the Ghana FA and other public and Private companies.