President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku and Mrs. Hilary Boaten, Chairperson of the Women’s Premier League Management Committee on Monday, June 1, 2020, paid a working visit to Lexta Ghana Limited, producers of YAZZ sanitary pads and other range of products.

The visit was to familiarize with activities of the company and also to sell the beautiful agenda of the steady growth of women’s football in the country to the company which is mainly into the production of women essentials.

Managing Director of Lexta Ghana Limited, Mr. Martin Brobbey received the delegation and was excited for the visit.

Both parties believe this visit will serve as a stepping stone for a healthy relationship between Lexta LTD and women's football in Ghana.

The Ghana Football Association is committed to improving the women’s game and has been working assiduously for the game to see the necessary boost.