The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has canceled the Champion of Champions fixture between League Champions Asante Kotoko SC and FA Cup winners Accra Hearts of Oak SC that was scheduled to be played on Monday, September 5, 2022.

The preliminary round of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League between Rail Club du Kadiogo and Asante Kotoko SC will now be played on Friday, September 9, 2022.

On the other hand, Accra Hearts of Oak SC also have more than five players in the Black Galaxies and may require a postponement.

The cancellation of the Champion of Champions match is to give Champions Asante Kotoko SC ample time to prepare for the Champions League and to afford the Black Galaxies the free room to qualify for the CHAN competition.

The Ghanaian Champions will face Rail Club du Kadiogo on Friday, September 9 at Stade de Yamoussoukro in Cote D’Ivoire while Ghana play Nigeria in the 2nd leg of the CHAN qualifiers at Moshood Abeola stadium in Abuja on Saturday, September 3, 2022.