1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), on behalf of Otto Addo, the head coach of the senior national team the Black Stars, wants to notify the general public of a fake Facebook page which has been posting materials in his name.

This fake page [picture below] is being administered by unscrupulous and malicious individual(s) with no affiliation to the coach or authority to disseminate information or act on his behalf.

Presently, coach Otto Addo does not have any account on Facebook.

The Facebook Community and Media are hereby informed that all posts emanating from this page or any other account is not from coach Addo.

The impersonator has the Phone number +49231900200, WhatsApp number +1(213)2553324 and Email :hiotoaddo@gmail.com - which are alien to the coach - attached to the page.

Steps have been taken to inform the security agencies of this development.

Stakeholders are advised that all Coach Addo’s personal communication is published through his only and official social media account on Instagram:@ottoaddo23 (https://www.instagram.com/ottoaddo23/?hl=en)

For Otto Addo, Black Stars Head Coach