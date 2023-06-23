1 hour ago

In a significant legal triumph, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) emerged victorious against Westhead Limited in the High Court in Accra on Friday.

The case revolved around the sponsorship of the Black Stars by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

Presiding over the matter, Her Ladyship Mrs. Olivia Obeng Owusu of the High Court, General Jurisdiction 4, dismissed the Writ initiated by Westhead Limited against the GFA.

Furthermore, the court ordered Westhead Limited to pay a cost of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc20,000).

The GFA received legal representation from Lawyer Agbesi Kwadzo Dzakpasu, Chairman of the Appeals Committee of the GFA and President of the Greater Accra Branch of the Ghana Bar Association.

The legal dispute dates back to 2014 when three former senior football administrators filed a lawsuit against the GFA, seeking agency fees amounting to over One Million dollars (US$1,350,000.00). They claimed involvement in brokering the Black Stars-GNPC sponsorship deal.

Westhead Limited asserted their role in facilitating the sponsorship agreement, in which the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation committed $3 million per year to support the senior national team for three football seasons (2012/13, 2013/14, and 2014/15).

However, Mr. Ato Ahwoi, the Board Chairman of GNPC at the time, refuted Westhead Limited's claims, denying their involvement as brokers and even threatening to cancel the deal if the GFA associated itself with the private company.

Under the leadership of the current Kurt Simeon-Okraku administration, the GFA diligently pursued the case in court until the judgment was delivered on June 23, 2023.

This legal victory brings immense relief to the GFA, as it eliminates the potential burden of a significant debt that loomed over the organization for the past decade.

The decision represents a crucial milestone in resolving the dispute and paves the way for the Ghana Football Association to move forward.