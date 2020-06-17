1 hour ago

Football pundit and Chief Executive Officer of Seer Sporting Club, Mr. Vicent Abiwu has called on the leadership of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) to try as much as they can to develop local Coaches.

According to the experienced talent developer, most Ghanaian coaches are good on field but lack the capacity to compete outside the pitch.

“We have not really developed coaches,’’ Mr. Abiwu told MoTV in a YouTube interview.

‘‘We have coaches, but we do not really develop them.

‘‘We are supposed to have coaches developed in Winneba and even have a centre of excellence for coaches because it is the coaches who are going to develop the players.

“Most of our coaches are only good on the field work and once they leave the field, they cannot do other Sciences of the game, so we need to develop the coaches holistically,’’ he added.

The budding Football Administrator also called on the Ghanaian football family to develop more good pitches to help the progress of football players in the country.

“Let us develop more pitches. The game is not played in the mud nor water, but only on good pitches.

“Even if we can’t afford a grass pitch, it should at least be a level surface”, Mr. Abiwu conclude.