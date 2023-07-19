2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has set aside September 3, 2023 as the date for the Champion of Champions match to be honored ahead of the 2023/2024 league season.

This decider game is to be played between the betPawa Premier League Champions Medeama SC and MTN FA Cup winners Dreams FC according to Article 9 of the Premier League Regulations, 2019 (PLR).

The GFA will in later publications announce the Venue for the important decider game.

By this release, the GFA wishes to inform all stakeholders and the two clubs to take note of the date accordingly.