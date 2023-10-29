3 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association wishes to express its condolences to the family, Asante Kotoko SC and all Ghanaians on the passing of two true legends of our game, Robert Eshun (aka Ebo Electric) and Joe Debrah (aka Afriki Joe).

The Association has approved the request of Asante Kotoko SC "for a minute silence for two of our legends who passed away this week ie Robert Eshun aka Ebo Electric and Joe Debrah aka Afriki Joe in our match against Bechem United tomorrow".

The GFA, being well aware of how these legends advanced the value and frontiers of the rich history of the Premier League and FA Cup, extends the honouring of our fallen heroes to all matches this weekend.

Thus, this one minute silence will be honoured at all matches of the betPawa Premier League, the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, and the MTN FA Cup for the two legends and the late Ga Manye.

All match officials and stakeholders shall accordingly ensure compliance of this directive.

The Association remain grateful to all our legends for the fond memories they created in our game.