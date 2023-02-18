4 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has sent their condolence to the family of Christian Atsu.

The late Black Stars winger was confirmed dead by his agent, Nana Sechere after days of a relentless search for his body following an earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria.

In an official statement, the GFA expressed their grief after learning about Atsu’s death.

We would like to express our deepest condolences to his wife and children, the family, loved ones and the football community.https://t.co/iJ38HQWPtv

— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) February 18, 2023

His agent, Sechere announced his death on social media Saturday morning.

The former Black Stars winger won his first cap for the national team on 1st June 2012 against Lesotho, a game he scored.

Christian Atsu played 65 times for Ghana and helped the Black Stars reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea where Ghana lost to the Ivory Coast on penalties.