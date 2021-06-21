52 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association wishes to expresses its deepest condolence to the family of late Ghana legend John Attu Mensah who passed in the United Kingdom two weeks ago after a short illness.

Attu Mensah played for the Black stars during the late 50’s and early 60’s winning over 20 International caps for Ghana before moving to England. Whiles in England, Mensah played for Cambridge United and Norwich City before hanging his boots in the late 70’s.

The late John Mensah played with Aggrey Fynn, Dogo Moro, Baba Yara, C.K Gyamfi (captain), Mohammed Salisu, Kwame Appiah, Edward Acquah, Joe Aikins, Oblitey Owens and Kwao Baffoo.

The thoughts and prayers of the GFA and the entire football fraternity is with the family at this time.

May his soul Rest In perfect Peace!