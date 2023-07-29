4 hours ago

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has addressed the recent comments made by Executive Council members George Amoako and Dr. Randy Abbey regarding the performance of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

Twum emphasized that both Amoako and Abbey were expressing their personal views and not speaking on behalf of the GFA. In separate statements, George Amoako and Dr. Randy Abbey had expressed their dissatisfaction with the performance of the 64-year-old coach since his appointment in March.

Under Hughton's charge, Ghana secured one win and two draws in the three matches played, leading to scrutiny and criticism.

Henry Asante Twum sought to clarify the situation by highlighting that the views expressed by George Amoako and Dr. Randy Abbey were their individual opinions and should not be taken as representative of the Ghana Football Association's official stance.

“Let’s not only focus on the role they occupy. These are respected people [George Amoako and Dr. Randy Abbey] in our football industry, but regardless of being Executive Council members," he explained during an interview with Guide Radio.

He further added, "They have every right to express their views when they think things are not going well, and so for me, let’s see it as two individuals putting their opinions across rather than positioning them as people who are speaking on behalf of the FA."