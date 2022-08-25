59 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has successfully completed the FIFA Central Review (FIFA Audit of Member Associations)for January 1, 2021- December 31, 2021.

This is the GFA's third successful FIFA Central Reviews since 2019 when the current administration took office.

The successful FIFA Audit are key to the developmental agenda of the Association since the consequent of an unsuccessful FIFA Audit attracts the wrath of FIFA and sanctions including but not limited to FIFA withholding projects funds, programmes and FIFA Forward allocations.

On the Statutory Audits demanded by Ghanaian law, FIFA and the GFA Statutes, international audit firm Bakertilly Andah + Andah will soon begin an audit of the GFA from July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022.

The completion of the Statutory Audit by Bakertilly Andah + Andah is in fulfilment of 67 of the GFA Statutes headed Independent and External Auditors and states in part that:

“The independent and external auditors appointed by the Congress shall audit on a yearly basis the management accounts of the GFA in accordance with the appropriate principles of accounting and present a report to Congress. ……”.