56 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that key members of the Black Stars technical team were involved in a road accident earlier today while returning to Accra from Tarkwa.

The incident occurred after the team had completed an official assignment, observing the Champion of Champions match between FC Samartex 1996 and Nsoatreman FC.

The vehicle, a Land Cruiser with registration number GR 6521-21, was carrying Head Coach Otto Addo, Assistant Coach John Paintsil, and Goalkeepers Trainer Fatawu Dauda when a pickup truck unexpectedly veered into their lane.

Thanks to the driver's quick response, a potentially catastrophic head-on collision was avoided, though the vehicle sustained some damage.

The GFA is pleased to report that all three members of the coaching team are in stable condition. As a precautionary measure, they will undergo further medical examinations upon their return to Accra to ensure they are fit and well.

The association is optimistic that the technical team will be in good shape and fully prepared to lead the Black Stars in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

The GFA extends its gratitude for the outpouring of concern and support from the public and asks for continued prayers as the team prepares for these crucial matches.