The 30th Ordinary Session of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Congress is scheduled to take place at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram this coming August.

This decision is made in accordance with Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019, which grants the Executive Council the authority to set the date and venue for Congress meetings. Members of the GFA will be notified in writing at least ten days prior to the meeting.

As per Article 31(3) of the GFA Statutes 2019, the formal convocation of Congress will be issued in writing and distributed to the members at least seven days before the meeting date.

This convocation will include the agenda, the activity report, the financial statements, the auditors’ report, and any other pertinent documents.

The Executive Council will finalize the date for the upcoming Congress at their next meeting.