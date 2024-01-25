10 hours ago

Following the dismissal of Chris Hughton and the entire technical team of the Black Stars after Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the Ghana Football Association is reportedly considering Ibrahim Tanko and Prosper Narteh Ogum for the vacant assistant coaching position.

The Ghana FA is evaluating potential candidates to reshape the Black Stars technical team after the team's failure to progress beyond the group stage in the AFCON 2023, mirroring the disappointing outcome in the 2021 tournament.

Ibrahim Tanko and Prosper Narteh Ogum, coaches associated with Accra Lions and Asante Kotoko, respectively, are said to be under serious consideration for the assistant coaching role.

Ghana, finishing third in Group B behind Cape Verde and Egypt, drew two games at the recent Nations Cup.

The Ghana FA is expected to outline its roadmap for the future direction of the Black Stars in the coming days.

The team is scheduled to return to action in March for the FIFA international break, with a friendly against World Champions Argentina in Beijing, China, on the horizon.