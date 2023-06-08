15 minutes ago

There are sweeping changes in the offing in Ghana football If news reaching seeping through from the corridors of the statutes review committee is anything to go by.

According to a report by Joy Sports, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is said to have proposed a review of its statutes, with intentions to extend the presidential term limit to three terms and introduce two vice presidents.

The GFA's Statutes Review Committee has presented these proposals to the Executive Council (ExCo) for consideration.

Currently, the GFA presidency is limited to two terms of four years each, as established by the statutes introduced by the Normalisation Committee in 2019. The vice president's tenure is also limited to three terms, and the members of the Executive Council have a three-term limit.

The Statutes Review Committee is suggesting the inclusion of two vice presidents, with one specifically designated to chair the women's football desk.

In addition, the committee is recommending an expansion of the Executive Council's composition from 12 to 23 members, including representatives from the Regional Football Associations.

The proposals put forward by the Statutes Review Committee were submitted to the Executive Council by a committee comprising ExCo Members Randy Abbey and Frederick Acheampong, the GFA's lawyer Naa Odofoley Nortey, CEO of Great Olympics Oluboi Commodore, and Eric Oppong Yeboah from Pacific Heroes.