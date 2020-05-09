2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced “Fitness and Health” as the theme for the month of May 2020.

Physical fitness is generally achieved through proper nutrition, moderate-vigorous physical exercise and sufficient rest.

This initiative forms part of the Association’s brand marketing and communication strategy in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

With all football activities suspended since March 2020, fitness and the health being of players and consumers of football have become an issue so the theme is meant to encourage industry players to be more health-conscious, observe the protocols and make an effort to stay healthy, both physically and mentality during this difficult times.

Currently, the COVID-19 spread in Ghana has reached over 4,000 confirmed cases.

As we mark the month of May, the GFA calls on all Ghanaians to continue to support the #BringBackTheLove campaign for our football with “Fitness and Health.”