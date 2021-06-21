47 minutes ago

A delegation from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), led by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, on Monday, June 21, 2021, visited the family of the late DSP Emmanuel Ofori Asante, a former Chairman of the Safety and Security Committee of the Association.

The visit was to commiserate with the family on the loss of their beloved.

Sena Akoto-Ampaw, Head of the Competitions Department and Julius Ben Emunah, Club Licensing Manager of the GFA accompanied the General Secretary.

Members of the Safety and Security Committee were also part of the delegation.

The late DSP Emmanuel Ofori Asante was Chairman of the Safety and Security Committee from May 2020 to June 2021.

General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo signed the Book of Condolence on behalf of the GFA.