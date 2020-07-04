2 hours ago

A delegation from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), led by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, on Friday, July 3, 2020, visited the family of the late Kwaku Ampem-Darko, a former Deputy General Secretary of the federation.

The visit was to commiserate with the family on the loss of their beloved.

Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante, Sena Akoto-Ampaw, Head of the Competitions Department and Emmanuel Dasoberi, Club Licensing Manager of the GFA accompanied the General Secretary.

Other members of the delegation include Maxwell Caesar Kemeh of GFA Technical Centre at Prampram, Albert Oduro of the Registry, Babara Yankah of the Competitions Department, William Bossman and Emmanuel Osei both of the Communications Department and Henry Asante Twum, Director of Communications.

The late Ampem Darko was Deputy General Secretary in charge of Technical (competitions). He acted as General Secretary in 2000/2001 before being replaced by Mr. Kofi Nsiah in December 2001. He passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 after a protracted illness.

General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo signed the Book of Condolence on behalf of the GFA.