A Ghana Football Association delegation on Thursday, May 21, 2020 joined other federations to engage the Government COVID-19 team at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The meeting was also attended by the leadership of the National Sports Authority. Presidents of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ghana Golf Association and the Ghana Boxing Authority and Athletics Association were all present.

Advisor on Health at the Presidency, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare and Presidential Coordinator for the Government's Coronavirus Response Programme, Dr. Asamoah Baah joined the meeting on behalf of the government.

GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo represented the federation at the meeting. With them were two members of the GFA Medical Committee - Dr. Adam Baba and Dr. Percy Annang.

Issues discussed ranged from possible return of football and other sporting disciplines amidst COVID-19 in a safe environment, safety measures and protocols, plans of government in the fight against COVID-19 among others.

It would be recalled that the Ghana Football Association on March 16, 2020 suspended all football competitions following the directives by the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo to place a ban on public gatherings and all sporting activities.

The GFA will continue to engage all relevant institutions of government on this matter and update its members and all stakeholders.

The GFA will continue its campaign in support of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic on all its media platforms and urge all its members and stakeholders to strictly comply with all the protocols from government.

Source: ghanafa.org