The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has denied reports that the GHC18 million involved in the recent partnership agreement between Adesa Production Limited (APL) and the GFA originates from government funds.

Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary of the GFA, clarified that the government’s role was limited to creating a conducive environment for the deal, and no direct financial contribution has been made by the government to the Football Association.

Partnership Details

The partnership, unveiled last week in Accra ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season, promises each Premier League club a GHC1 million payment before the season begins.

Additionally, three matches are slated to be broadcast weekly, accompanied by a professionally produced show. The new Ghana Premier League season is scheduled to kick off in mid-September.

GFA’s Stance

Harrison Addo emphasized that the government has not provided physical cash to invest in the league, but rather created an enabling environment for the partnership.

He expressed gratitude for the support from government officials, including the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Majority Leader, and Sports Minister, who have all expressed their support for the partnership.