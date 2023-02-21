1 hour ago

A delegation from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the family house of the late Christian Atsu on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 to commiserate with them.

The delegation was led by Executive Council Member Nana Sarfo Oduro and Deputy General Secretary Alexander Asante whilst Deputy Minister Evans Bobie (Hon.) and Diana Boateng - the Chief Protocol Officer at the Youth and Sports Ministry represented the sector Minister, Mustapha Ussif (Hon.).

Christian Atsu Twasam, a former player of FC Porto, Chelsea FC, AFC Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle United was found dead in the rubble of the recent earthquake that ravaged some parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 06, 2023.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Evans Bobie (Hon.) and Nana Sarfo Oduro later signed the Book of Condolence.

The One Week Observation for our late brother will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Christian Atsu made his Ghana debut on June 1, 2012 and went on to make 65 appearances and scored 9 goals for the Black Stars in an International career that spanned seven years.