1 hour ago

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has resolved that a play-off shall be played between the three second placed clubs in the three Regional Second Division Leagues in Zone 3 with the winner replacing demoted Inter Allies FC in next season's Zone 3 League.

The three 2nd placed clubs, Na God FC, Agbogba FC and Port City FC/Abuakwa Susubribi FC will play in a three way League to determine the replacement for Inter Allies FC in the DOL Zone 3 League.

This follows the decision of the Appeals Committee to uphold the decision of the Disciplinary Committee that found Inter Allies FC guilty of match manipulation against AshantiGold SC.

Na God FC, Agbodga FC and Port City FC/Abuakwa Susubribi FC finished second in their respective Division Two Leagues in Greater Accra, Volta and Eastern Region respectively.

The three teams will engage in an all play all League format after which the winner makes it to the Division One League.

The fixtures will be as follows:

Team A vrs Team B

Team B vrs Team C

Team C vrs Team A

A draw would be held for the teams to pick A, B or C to ensure fair parings.