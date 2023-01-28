The Ghana Football Association requests all members and stakeholders to observe a one minute celebration of applause for the departed former GFA President, Lepowura Alhaji M.N.D Jawula in the under listed matches:
- All betPawa Premier League Matchday 14 games to be played this weekend
- All Access Bank Division One League matchday 12 games to be played this weekend All Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League matchday 8 games to be played this weekend
- All Regional Football Association 2nd Division League, 3rd Division and Women’s Division One League and Juvenile (13, 15 & 17) League matches to be played this weekend
- All stakeholders are to accept for strict compliance.
May the soul of our departed former President Rest In perfect Peace.
