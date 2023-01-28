3 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association requests all members and stakeholders to observe a one minute celebration of applause for the departed former GFA President, Lepowura Alhaji M.N.D Jawula in the under listed matches:



All betPawa Premier League Matchday 14 games to be played this weekend



All Access Bank Division One League matchday 12 games to be played this weekend All Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League matchday 8 games to be played this weekend



All Regional Football Association 2 nd Division League, 3 rd Division and Women’s Division One League and Juvenile (13, 15 & 17) League matches to be played this weekend

All stakeholders are to accept for strict compliance.

May the soul of our departed former President Rest In perfect Peace.