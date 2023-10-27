10 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has approved for a minute’s silence in honour of the late Ga Many3, Naa Dedei Omaedru III at all betPawa Premier League, Malta Guinness Women's Premier League and MTN FA Cup matches this weekend.

The late Queen Mother of the Ga State passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at the age of 88.

The Ga Traditional Council announced that the funeral and burial of the Paramount Queen Mother of the Ga State would take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Businesses were to be closed only on Saturday, October 28, per directives from the Ga Traditional Council.

May the Soul of the late First Lady of the Ga State Rest in Peace.