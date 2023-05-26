46 minutes ago

The protest case filed by Accra Great Olympics FC against Tamale City FC regarding their betPawa Premier League Matchday 27 encounter at the WAFA Park in Sogakope has been dismissed by the GFA Disciplinary Committee.

The committee concluded that the alleged violation was not covered by the GFA Premier League Regulations. Instead, it falls under the jurisdiction of the GFA Club Licensing Regulations and the GFA Club Licensing Book of Sanctions.

As a result, Tamale City FC has been fined GHc20,000 for their failure to appoint a Head Coach within the given 30-day grace period provided to the club. The fine is in accordance with the provisions outlined in the aforementioned regulations.

Tamale City FC has been instructed to promptly appoint a new Head Coach to replace Coach Walid Mohammed, who had traveled abroad for medical reasons.

All parties involved have been notified of the committee's decision, and they have one day to file an appeal before the GFA Appeals Committee if they are dissatisfied with the ruling.