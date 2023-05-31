1 hour ago

In a crucial turn of events, the GFA Disciplinary Committee has extended an invitation to Hasaacas Ladies FC, Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC, and Afia Kobi Ampem Ladies FC to attend its upcoming hearing on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

This hearing arises from the protest filed by Hasaacas Ladies regarding the eligibility of Latifa Abesik, who participated in the Women's Premier League Final held at the esteemed Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex.

Following a thorough deliberation during their previous sitting last Thursday, the Committee has resolved to summon all concerned parties, including the player herself, to provide their valuable insights and assist in the Committee's ongoing investigation into the matter at hand.

Anticipation is high as the Committee is set to render its final decision after the conclusive meeting with the involved parties on Thursday.