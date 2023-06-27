2 hours ago

Veteran Ghanaian football administrator, Albert Commey, has launched a scathing critique of George Afriyie's bid for the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) election.

In a recent interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Commey questioned Afriyie's methodology and urged him to reveal his achievements during his tenure as GFA Vice President before announcing his intention to challenge Kurt Okraku for the FA Presidency.

Commey, who has worked closely with Afriyie in the past, expressed amusement when he saw the announcement, stating, "I saw that tape and I laughed because I have worked with him, and he should tell us what he was able to do with his four years as GFA vice." Commey challenged Afriyie to showcase his accomplishments and suggested that he lacked the capability to pose a threat to the current GFA President, Kurt Okraku.

This development comes in the wake of two other candidates declaring their intentions to run for the GFA elections earlier this year.

Bernard Nana Yaw Amofa Jantuah, the financier of Berekum Chelsea, and Kojo Yankah, a former chairman of the Western Regional Football Association, have both expressed their desire to contest the election with the aim of removing Kurt Okraku from office.

As the election approaches, the contest for the GFA Presidency promises to be an intriguing one, with candidates vying for the opportunity to shape the future of Ghanaian football.