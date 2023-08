1 hour ago

The Ghana Football wishes to announce that the nomination process for the upcoming 2023 Elections is opened.

Interested candidates are to fill the attached forms and submit same to the GFA Secretariat on or before 5pm, Friday, August 11, 2023.

Find the Forms and Statutory Declaration for the position of Executive Council of the Regional Football Associations attached below:

GFA Election Nomination Form - RFA ExCo position

STATUTORY DECLARATION - 2023