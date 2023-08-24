58 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that vetting of applicants for the GFA Elections 2023 will take place on Monday, August 21 and Tuesday, August 22,2023.

This vetting exercise will take place at the Swiss Spirits Alisa Hotel - North Ridge in Accra.

Applicants are adviced to come along with all originals of the documents submitted to the Elections Committee.

They include ID, Tax Clearance Certificate, Police Clearance etc. Failure to do so may result in disqualification of Applicants.

Find the list of applicants and dates in the attached file: