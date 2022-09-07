54 minutes ago

The GFA has thrown its weight behind the maiden edition of the National Fitness Day activity which was launched by the Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports on Friday, August 19, 2022.

The objectives of the initiative are as follows:

To promote fitness and good health among the general public

To promote good community relations among residents of various communities

To create awareness about fitness and health issues

To promote community sports and recreation

To promote physical and mental health and wellbeing

Provide technical /professional services in selected sporting disciplines for talent identification

Provide active patriotism, good citizenry and ethnic integration

This year’s edition will take off at the Accra Sports stadium at 5:30am on Saturday, September 10, 2022.