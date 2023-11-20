16 minutes ago

In response to the regrettable incidents following the Matchday 11 clash between Bofoakwa Tano FC and Nsoatreman FC on November 19, 2023, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has mandated an immediate suspension of Bofoakwa Tano FC's use of the Sunyani Coronation Park as its home venue.

This decision aligns with the GFA Premier League Regulations Article 14(2), which empowers the GFA to close any league center where the safety of clubs, match officials, or spectators is compromised.

The Competitions Department has been directed to determine an alternative venue for Bofoakwa Tano FC's upcoming home matches in accordance with Article 14(3) of the Premier League Regulations.

It's important to note that this directive does not prejudice the ongoing case before the Disciplinary Committee.

The committee has been entrusted with hearing the matter in accordance with relevant regulations.

The GFA strongly condemns the unacceptable behavior exhibited by Bofoakwa Tano FC's supporters, highlighting violations of the GFA Safety and Security Regulations and the Premier League Regulations during the match.

GFA Prosecutors are now tasked with reviewing video evidence and match reports to bring forth appropriate charges promptly.

Furthermore, the GFA demands Bofoakwa Tano FC's immediate cooperation with the Regional Police in apprehending individuals involved in the attack on the away team and the unlawful detention of match officials.

This cooperation aligns with the club's commitment to the Inspector General of Police during engagements with the Ghana Police Service.

The Competitions Department is directed to designate venues for Bofoakwa Tano FC's upcoming home matches until the case is resolved, considering the distance to be traveled by the away teams.

All clubs are reminded to strictly adhere to the Safety & Security Regulations and the GFA Disciplinary Code.

The GFA issues a stern warning to all members, particularly clubs, emphasizing that any form of harassment or attack on players, team officials, match officials, and media personnel will be met with severe and swift consequences.