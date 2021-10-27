31 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have entered into a sponsorship agreement with German manufacturers ZAZ Produkte as suppliers of kits for referees going into the new football season.

It was confirmed by the Association during the official launching of the 2021/22 football season at the GFA Conference Hall on Tuesday.

They will supply kits o referees in the Ghana Premier League, Division One and the Women Premier League for the next three seasons with the deal taking effect from the coming season.

The Ghana Football Association have already taken delivery of about 1,000 pieces of referees apparel which has been distributed to various referees in the above stated divisions with each of them getting three each.

Meanwhile the GFA has also disclosed that the best referee for the coming season will be handed a brand new car as his prize which is all geared towards boosting the confidence of match officials to ensure a good season.

The new season is expected to commence on Friday, October 29, 2021 with newly promoted Accra Lions FC and Elmina Sharks playing the opening match at the Accra Sports Stadium with the subsequent matches coming up during the weekend.