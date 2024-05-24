46 minutes ago

At its meeting on May 23, 2024, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) addressed the handling of gate proceeds from Ghana Premier and Division One League matches.

During the discussion, President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku highlighted a concerning discrepancy: despite venues appearing packed with football fans, the reported gate proceeds did not align with the observed attendance.

President Simeon-Okraku expressed frustration over this inconsistency, noting that the figures presented often fell significantly short of what would be expected based on the visible number of attendees.

The Executive Council found this situation illogical and concerning.

After deliberating on the issue, the Council decided to adjourn the discussion to allow for further consultations.

The goal is to ensure that all stakeholders—clubs, fans, and the GFA—receive equitable income and value from their investments and contributions to the successful organization of football matches across the country.

The Council plans to take decisive action once it receives and reviews relevant reports and perspectives on the issue. This initiative aims to address the discrepancies and enhance the transparency and fairness of gate proceeds management in Ghanaian football.