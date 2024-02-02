10 hours ago

Frederick Acheampong, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed his belief that Chris Hughton was not the right fit to coach the Black Stars.

Acheampong's comments come in the aftermath of Hughton's dismissal following the disappointing performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

"The bus stopped with us, but in decision-making, we allowed everyone to bring their input. From the beginning, I was not in favour of Chris Hughton, despite the backing from the Ghanaian media," he told Asempa FM

He further disclosed his suggestion before the appointment of Otto Addo, stating, "People suggested that [Addo] was not a top-class coach, but the Football Association said Otto Addo had been with Milovan Rajevac and knew the team. If Chris Hughton wanted the job, he should come as a technical adviser, and later he could take on the coaching role after getting familiar with the team."

Despite media support for Hughton, Acheampong revealed in an interview that he was against Hughton leading the team from the beginning.

He suggested that Otto Addo, who eventually took over, should have been appointed initially, with Hughton serving as a technical adviser before assuming the coaching role.

Acheampong emphasized that he communicated his reservations to President Kurt Okraku during engagements with Hughton.

"In my engagement with Chris Hughton and if you ask president [Kurt Okraku] he will tell you that I was never for Chris Hughton because he was not good at coaching the Black Stars," he added.

The former Black Stars coach's record includes 12 matches, with four wins, four draws, and four losses.

Following Hughton's departure, a five-member committee has been established to recommend a new coach to the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).