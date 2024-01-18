51 minutes ago

Nana Oduro Sarfo, a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, is optimistic that the Black Stars can secure a victory against Egypt in their upcoming match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the right player selection.

Following a surprising 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their tournament opener, Ghana is in search of their first win at AFCON.

The former CEO of Berekum Chelsea emphasized the importance of player motivation and self-belief, stating that the players have their destiny in their own hands.

"There is no motivation that is bigger than them trying to win today's game; there is no motivation that is bigger than they motivating themselves," Nana Oduro Sarfo stated in an interview with Adom FM.

He expressed confidence that with the right lineup for the game, the Black Stars can achieve success, adding, "After the match, we have spoken to them a lot, but they have their motivation in their hands.

They are holding their destiny in their hands. I believe with a good lineup today, I think we will see heaven."

The match against Egypt is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 GMT, and Ghanaian fans are hopeful that the Black Stars can bounce back with a positive result.