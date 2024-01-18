57 minutes ago

Nana Oduro Sarfo, a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, has issued a stern warning to the Black Stars, urging them to secure a victory against Egypt in their second Group B match at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

After suffering a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their tournament opener, Ghana needs a win against Egypt to boost their chances of ending a 42-year trophy drought.

The former CEO of Berekum Chelsea emphasized the importance of self-motivation for the players and urged them to strive for victory against the record champions.

Speaking ahead of the crucial match, Mr. Oduro Sarfo stated, "There is no motivation that is bigger than them trying to win today's game; there is no motivation that is bigger than they motivating themselves."

He added, "After the match, we have spoken to them a lot but they have their motivation in their hands.

They are holding their destiny in their hands. I believe with a good lineup today, I think we will see heaven."

The match against Egypt is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 GMT.

Ghanaian fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome as the Black Stars aim to revive their AFCON campaign.