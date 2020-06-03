1 hour ago

Executives of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, paid a working visit to the Graphic Communications Group Limited as part of the federation’s efforts in building a healthy relationship with both private and public sectors.

The GFA Executives were led by President Kurt E. S OKraku, Vice-President Mark Addo and Executive Council Member Dr. Toni Aubynn.

Also in attendance were Mr. Ato Afful, Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, Maurice Quansah, Editor in Chief of Graphic Sports and other management embers.

The roundtable discussion deliberated on issues of mutual benefit and also looked at how best the football industry could work with the media.

GFA President Kurt Okraku reiterated the need to foster some healthy relations with the media, saying the Football Association would have to work closely with the public and also as part of the Association’s repositioning strategy bearing in mind that no repositioning strategy can be successful without the express involvement of the media.

Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, Ato Afful, who received the delegation pledged total support to the GFA, saying, his outfit is ready to contribute its quota in making the Football Association successful.

The GFA delegation took the opportunity to tour some key departments of the outfit including the main Newsroom, Sports Department and the Digital Media Department to fraternize with the staff.