2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is pleased to announce a generous support of $20,000 to Ampem Darkoa Ladies, the Women's Premier League team, for their upcoming Women's Champions League campaign.

The team is currently in Nigeria participating in the third edition of the WAFU B Women's Champions League qualifiers, scheduled to commence on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

This financial assistance from the GFA contributes to the airfare expenses for Ampem Darkoa Ladies' journey to Benin City, Nigeria, where the tournament is being held.

In addition to the monetary aid, the GFA has extended a gesture of free accommodation and meals for the team at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence located in Prampram.

The team spent 15 days preparing for the tournament in Nigeria at this training facility.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, who have achieved dual championship titles, will make their debut appearance in the WAFU B competition by competing against Togolese champions Amis du Monde in their first game, scheduled for Sunday, August 20, 2023.

The GFA's support demonstrates their commitment to fostering and nurturing women's football in the country, allowing Ampem Darkoa Ladies to focus on their preparations and performance on the international stage.