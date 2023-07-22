1 hour ago

Soccer for Dreamers, a social intervention initiative in collaboration with GFA Foundation, a charity wing under the Ghana Football Association have presented assorted items to the six(6) clubs participating in the Women’s Division One Championship.

The presentation took place at Adwoa Asantewaa Memorial Hotel, Kyebi, in the Eastern Region.

Items presented included menstrual cups, wristbands, and soccer training kits.

Officials from Soccer for Dreamers provided education on football and menstrual hygiene in schools and at training for all the clubs present.

Soccer for Dreamers is an initiative by three brothers - Baruch, Jed and Kayden Akwaboah - who play school soccer in the United States of America - it is their way of supporting young soccer lovers in Ghana to pursue their dreams.