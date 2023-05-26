2 hours ago

Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has expressed his belief that sponsors should not be burdened with the responsibility of publicizing matches in the local league.

In his view, those in charge of the respective clubs are best suited for the task of promoting matches. During an interview on Asempa FM, Addo stated, "We shouldn't put pressure on sponsors for publicity of leagues."

Additionally, Addo highlights that the media tends to direct criticism towards the association rather than the clubs, which he perceives as a problem within Ghanaian football. He asserts that it is crucial for all stakeholders, including the Ghana FA, clubs, and other entities, to collaborate and work collectively to promote the beautiful game in the country.

By emphasizing the role of clubs in publicizing matches and encouraging a collaborative approach, Addo aims to foster a more comprehensive and effective promotion of football in Ghana.

There has been poor attendance at various league matches with a number of factors blamed for it which includes poor officiating, the proliferation of foreign leagues, the exodus of stars in the league among others.